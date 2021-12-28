Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Dec. 28

- The New Orleans Saints fall to 7-8 on the season after a 20-3 loss at the hands of the Miami Dolphins. There are two games remaining in the regular season - Sunday, Jan. 2 vs Carolina and Jan. 9 at Atlanta.
- An updated look at the NFC playoff picture following Monday's loss will be posted Tuesday. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to read the article when it is posted.
- If you missed any of the action from Monday night's game, check out the highlights>>>
- Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers has been moved to a 3:25 pm start time at the Caesars Superdome.
- Who performed well in Monday night's loss? Find out in this week's edition of Helmet Stickers by John DeShazier.
Dec 28, 2021 at 09:06 AM
