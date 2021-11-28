Saints transcripts: Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Carl Granderson and Terron Armstead Media Availability| Sunday, Nov. 28

New Orleans Saints Tackle ﻿Terron Armstead﻿

Media Availability

Sunday, November 28, 2021

Did you have a routine rest day today since it was the beginning of the week?

"I've been working through some things. I'm just trying to do everything possible to get ready for this game (Thursday)."

How did you feel against Buffalo?

"It's always hard to tell right after the game, with the adrenaline still going on and all of those things. It's still early in the week right now, so, just working through so I can be out there on Thursday."

What's the environment like in the locker room after losing four straight games?

"Just have to get back to being ourselves, really; get back to having fun and bringing that energy. That's really the biggest difference, getting the bad vibes and losing out of our system and out of our environment. That's really it. That's the message. Bring the energy back, the love, the passion, all of those good things. A lot of positive things come from that."

Do you feel like getting back to winning starts with fixing the offensive struggles?

"I mean, we don't have a choice. There's no other choice. We have to score points to win games. It's no secret that our offense is struggling. We've been having our challenges and complications, but if we want to (go to the playoffs), we need to change. Like I said, it's no secret that we need to improve in a lot of different areas to put some points on the board. It's not just one position group, we have to collectively be better and put more points on the board."

How much accountability has the offensive line taken for the slow starts the offense has had?

"We look to take the responsibility for all of it, honestly. We try to go in and impose our will and establish the run game. It's hard to get going if the run game isn't working, so, that's challenging. It makes it really hard on the offense, so it's on us to be able to produce and start making more plays."

Why do you think the offensive line has had struggles with establishing the running game?

"It's a collection of things. We just have to be better. To narrow it down to a simple answer, we have to be better. I think we have done a much better job communicating as the season has progressed, but I think we can do more from an offensive line standpoint to create opportunities for big plays."

﻿Drew Brees﻿ mentioned on the NBC broadcast that he's not seeing the rhythm he's used to seeing on the offensive line. Does the center and the lineman calling out more protections affect the offense more than outsiders realize?

"It's different. I think ﻿Erik McCoy﻿'s done an exceptional job taking on that responsibility. It is a big added responsibility he has added to his game. It is different man, it is different with the rhythm and tempo, but we can't allow it to be noticeable or be a negative thing towards what we are trying to do. I do not think the (offensive) tempo is the problem. I thought we got lined up, got our play call and were rolling. Execution just needs to be a lot better and sharper."

Are you guys trying to have a more positive mindset moving forward?

"No, we're not sugarcoating anything. No, not at all. I think we need to bring our energy and compassion back. That's an element of the game that we can't mimic, you have to go out there and create that momentum. We're trying to bring that back. We're not trying to spin anything to be more positive, no."

Are you trying to be less negative moving forward?

"I mean, being negative does nothing for you. If we're finger pointing or getting down on ourselves, what are we doing? This is our job. We have to come to work everyday and put our best foot forward, be productive. There's never a situation here where it's acceptable to lose or to be down. It's the NFL. We're still in everything to this point (playoffs) despite having a four-game losing streak."

How painful was it you to have to watch games from the sideline for a couple weeks while sitting out with injuries?

"It's tough man. I always want to be out there helping the guys and going through (battle) with my brothers, for sure. You're seeing more guys go down and having a sense of urgency to do everything possible to get back. It's a real thing. You're trying to make sure everybody that is returning is healthy enough to play, functional, and can go out there and be productive. We don't want to put anyone out there too soon."

What is it like for a ten-year veteran seeing this offense struggle right now, already having seen this offense operate at such a high rate of efficiency in the years past?

"Yeah, (Buffalo) wasn't pretty from a results standpoint. You can turn on the film and see a lot of things done well; blocked fronts, receivers open, quarterback making good throws, there were things we did well. But collectively, we didn't put enough together, and string plays or drives together (to win). It was hard to watch and look at spotty situations like one area doing extremely well one play and then the next play, not so much. It's definitely challenging, in an offense that we've been explosive in and had a ton of success, but we're struggling right now. We need to figure out a way to get this offense going right now and be more productive."

Do you see the little plays over the course of the game mount up into bigger struggles as the game goes on?

"Oh, for sure, yeah. It's not by accident that when you get the negative, self-inflicted plays and penalties, it's a recipe for bad offense. Even when you're doing so many good things well, marching down the field, but you down and turn the ball over. So, no."

How frustrating is it to make those little mistakes knowing this team is more capable than what they're showing right now?

"We've got to correct them. Every day. It can start to sound cliché, saying we've got to be better, but that's literally the only thing we can do. You have to come to work without being sensitive, be coachable, be honest with the fact that we have to improve in a lot of areas. We've done a lot of things well, but collectively, to be that machine we need to be in order to make any sort of (playoff) push, we have to improve."

Is this year different where you're monitoring how other teams are doing relative to the playoff standings?

"I mean, the point of view is different than the last few years where we've been the one or two seed pretty much the whole time. The point of view is different, but the end result is the same. We all get into sudden death once you get hit January 5th. It don't really matter where you play or who you play. We've been a number one or two seed and exited in the first round, but we've also been to the NFC championship, Super Bowl, and all of those good things. We just have to make sure we're ready for the tournament though, not just sneak in or have some teams lose to let us get in, none of that. We have to put ourselves where we belong."

Does the extra seed or week of practice help give you more time to correct the issues?

"I don't necessarily look at the numbers or play the elimination game. We just have to focus on Thursday, really. That's a big one. Dallas is a really good team playing well right now. So, we have to get that one and see where it goes after that."

Is it a learning process for the lineman to know how and when a quarterback moves in the pocket?

"Every quarterback is different with their comfort and where they like to throw the ball from, how they move in the pocket, their feel in the pocket is all different. So, just getting more comfortable and getting more snaps with the guys back there. Ultimately, our job is to protect. Wherever (the quarterback is), our job is to keep anybody off of him. That's just the nature of the game."

How much different has it been this year than it was with Drew Brees?

"Yeah, I played with Drew for eight years. I knew exactly where he'd be depending on the snap. So, it's been different from Drew (Brees), to Teddy (Bridgewater), to ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ to ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿, even Luke (McCown). It's always been different."