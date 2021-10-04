Saints transcripts: Kaden Ellis and Calvin Throckmorton media availability | 2021 NFL Week 4

New Orleans Saints Linebacker ﻿Kaden Elliss﻿

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Monday, October 4, 2021

What did you learn from the game yesterday as a takeaway going forward?

"It's Something coach (Sean Payton) has stressed and the leaders have stressed and then just from watching the film it's evident, in our details, in the little things, technique. I think it's something that can often get lost as you get into the routine of the season because now you're focusing so much of your time and practice, in meetings on the people you're playing next. We focus so much time on what they do, how they do it, how we react to it and you start to think a little less about what you do and why you do it well and the little steps, the little things with the hands, little things communication wise. Those details and that small minute technique get overlooked. I know personally there were some things that I did in this last game that when we are back in training camp that wouldn't happen because every day was focused on me. I was focused on how I have to get better and I think that's something you can't lose and I know that's something (and) if you watch the greats that's something they never lose. So I think that the team and me personally, that's something that we saw on the film and we're going to get fixed."

Why do you think the defense couldn't get pressure on Daniel Jones in the second half?

"I think they made some adjustments on how they're picking up our games. It's almost like they were letting our rushers go, just knocking the penetrators, which obviously gives them a second more. When someone's coming to hit him and they got a bunch of the big plays where (Christian) Ringo is right in his face, Cam (Jordan) is right there in his face, but he (Daniel Jones) had just enough time and his receivers had just enough time to get open. So that's something we'll look at and dive into more, but as coverage and pressure we work together and we got to be able to get to them quick and they got to make them hold it just long enough for us. Everybody sees it when we are all working together and we're on the same page. It's a pretty nasty combo. So we'll be sure to get back to that."

Were there any one or two elements that stuck out even more after you watch the tape that really sort of stuck with you that was uncharacteristic for you guys down the stretch?

"I think it goes back to Amy's first question to just the little things, details. I mean, every position group and every player could name what theirs was on defense, on offense, on special teams. For me to try to, you know, name a bunch of them would be tough just because I mean every group has it. So really, that's what it is, it's details of our job and doing your job and trusting your teammates do their job, and then our techniques, my technique just every time, every play, no matter what the offense is doing, going through what you work on every single day at practice. What you work on every day in the offseason to get ready, making sure that that doesn't get lost in the heat of battle."

During training camp, you're one of the guys that stays on the field the longest working on those little things. Is that something that you're going to be doing again moving forward this week? How do you balance trying to prepare for Washington, but also knowing that you personally have some things that you need to clean up?

"Yeah, that is a balancing game because obviously you're in season so you've got to spend more time now with rehab and treatment and being proactive in that. You have to spend obviously a lot more time preparing for a new opponent. And then, like we were talking about, you do not want to lose what got you to the point where you are at and your technique. So yeah, I mean, definitely after practice, maybe some time before practice and I'm a big visualization guy. Like, I believe you can trick the body into thinking that it went through another rep by simply visualizing it. I think that's just something that I am going to do and I'm going to work on and try to balance throughout the day. Also be a great dad and husband and brother and all the other things I've get to be in this world, but finding time to do those little things that will pay dividends for us and this team, this city so we can go get some more wins."