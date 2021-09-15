Saints Transcripts: Cameron Jordan, Bradley Roby, and Jameis Winston look ahead to Week 2 | 9/15/21

New Orleans Saints Quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿

Video Conference With New Orleans Media

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Yesterday Sean Payton was talking about pre-snap communication and the difference from Brees, what is it you like to hear from him when he's talking to you through the headset?

"Anything, really. That's something we go through every day. Every time he says something, I'm listening. Sometimes when he's communicating to me and joking around, I am telling him not to joke around because everything he says I am taking it to heart. We're just creating a balance of how we communicate. Obviously, the biggest thing we talk about is the tempo of the offense and trying to get that going. He is speaking to me in a certain way for me to communicate things to certain guys in the huddle, whether it's a motivational thing or a cue he wants to give me to alert me that something may be coming."

Is there ever a point where it becomes too much information, he's (Sean Payton) giving you?

"I'm receiving every piece of information Sean Payton tells me and I'm taking it to heart. I don't take it for granted at all."

What was your read on the 55-yard touchdown pass? When you're able to connect on a play like that, what does it open up for the rest of the offense?

"I think the first thing was that I told the guys, "yes" when Sean called it. He was about to change the play but when he called it again, I made sure to say yes. Deonte (Harris) knew I was going to throw it to him, and we hit on it. When you're having a good game and everyone is playing complementary football, defense is holding one of the best offenses in the league, offensive line is dominating the line of scrimmage, and you're having young guys step up in adverse situations, having one of those days makes everything fall into place when you connect on a deep ball like that."

What jumps out to you about Carolina's defense on tape?

"I think the edge rushers. They have some good guys on the edge. The good thing's we have two all-pro tackles. That's a blessing for us. Another thing's their simplicity. Anytime you see that, you know they are going to execute well. They also have great length and two really good corners. They have a complete defense that plays a very simple bend, but don't break scheme, so you know they are going to be in the right place. It's going to be an execution game."

Did you get to enjoy messages from encouragement after the Green Bay game?

"Absolutely. I was very grateful for all the messages I received, but I've been here before. My rookie year I had five touchdowns, and that was a beautiful thing. I do not think I have ever been a part of a complete football dominating game like that since college. That was a beautifully executed game on offense, defense, and special teams. My biggest thing is having a guy like Calvin Throckmorton stepping up in the first series and (Paulson) Adebo stepping up for a corner we just gave $100 million to (Marshon Lattimore), one of the best corners in the league and he didn't blink. He stepped up facing Davante Adams. It was good how guys like Desmond Trufant have been here for like a day and a half and stepped up and executed when we threw him in there. A lot of good things happened. Obviously, the main thing was getting the win. Any time you get a win against a quality opponent, you're always going to be in a good mood."

What goes into throwing a deep ball?

"First thing is the play call. Second thing is the coverage. Third thing is the protection. The receivers in this league go and get balls. Our job is for us to put the ball out there so they can go out and get it. That's what 11 (Deonte Harris) did. He's been doing that all training camp. You have seen it all training camp and I told you guys that we were eventually going to connect. We got a chance to do it for a big one."

With the COVID-19 outbreak on the offensive staff, what was practice and the meetings like today?

"I think it fell right into how we've been adjusting here in Dallas and having to face more adversity since we got here. With us moving here to Dallas because of Ida, one thing I admire about our head coach is that he doesn't blink an eye. He embraces these situations and voices to us how we should embrace them as well. We team up with him and roll with him. We do a great job in the training room of keeping guys masked up and keeping everyone protected. We have to continue to execute. Our coaches can continue to do a good job of working from a far. The coaches' job is to coach, and the players job is to play, so we have to continue to bring that same energy regardless of if coaches are there or not."

What was the offensive meeting like today?

"We got a chance to experience one of the best offensive minds in the game, one on one, in a staff meeting running the tape. We got a chance to hear how he wants it done. That's something I always wanted. Drew (Brees) had 15 years here where he knew Sean like the back of his hand. I've never been in the room watching tape with Sean and going through him voicing how he likes something done. It is a blessing in disguise. I promise you can ask anyone else, everybody in that room really enjoys that. You have so many voices and different agendas coming from different coaches throughout the day, so when you get the main guy running the show and voicing to you what he wants, how he wants it, and why he wants it; man, that's what you live football for. I've dreamed for that moment to happen, and for it to happen in front of the entire team, I think we all gained something from that. It's a blessing in disguise. I wish he could do that (every day). I do care about the health of our coaches, and I want them back, but if they just want to let him run the meetings, I would really enjoy that."

You have been complimented a lot for your throwaway in the first half last week in the first half. What did you see on that play, and would you have made that throw in years' past?

"Hopefully I would have, but you never know. I'm happy I had the opportunity to display some of that decision making. I had that same play in practice before and I threw it to the sideline. I ended up throwing an interception. As soon as I saw that look in the game, I threw it out of bounds and moved on to the next play. Sean called a great one (on the next play).