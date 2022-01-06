Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Jan. 6

Saints look ahead to the final game of the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday

Jan 06, 2022 at 09:09 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Saints vs Panthers Week 17: Best of Offense

A collection of the best offensive photos from the Week 17 win against the Carolina Panthers.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 3:25 p.m. in what has been deemed a must-win game for New Orleans.
  2. After Sunday's win and Minnesota's loss, the Saints now have a definitive path to the final playoff spot, but they need a little help. Find out what needs to happen>>>
  3. Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 17. This is the second time in three weeks that Jordan has claimed that title. Read more>>>
  4. Saints players will speak live with the media following practice Thursday. You can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, and the Saints' Facebook, Twitter and Youtube pages.
  5. The second injury report of the week will be released Thursday on NewOrleansSaints.com. If you missed Wednesday's, you can view it here>>>

