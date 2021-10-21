Saints transcripts: Adam Trautman, Marcus Williams, and Jameis Winston media availability | 2021 NFL Week 7

New Orleans Saints Quarterback Jameis Winston

Post-Practice Local Media Availability

Thursday, October 21, 2021

How many times have you played in Seattle?

"This will be my second time."

What are some of the challenges in playing there with the noise? Is it real?

"Yes, it's loud. I think the challenge is that Seattle has a winning tradition like us. Those guys really take pride in their organization, and they like to win. Coach (Pete) Carroll is a winning coach and that's a winning team."

You had a really good day in your previous start there. How much of a positive is that going into Monday night?

"Yeah, you can definitely learn some things. I think they're a little bit different schematically on defense. But I'm definitely excited just to be playing in that atmosphere and really, just get back to playing football. You have an off week, so you get to be back with your boys and head out west to go win a football game."

Coach Payton has had great success coming off of bye weeks. Is there a noticeable difference in handling the bye week from your time in Tampa?

"I don't know any noticeable differences. I just know Coach Payton's sense of urgency is always top notch, but this week his leadership and staying on us with preparation and staying focused has been huge this week."

Does getting some guys back from Injured Reserve help energize the team?

"Definitely. I mean, hopefully we can get these guys out there and play this week, man. I'm very excited for that, but we don't know, it's early in the week. But like I said, it's next man up mentality. Our guys that we've had have played their tails off, being relentless and persevering. So, we're ready regardless."

How does it feel to have so much untapped potential in this team with all of the talent missing to start the season?

"The main thing is to focus on finding a way to win. The stats and big plays, they'll come as we get healthier and more of an identity with this offense. Our key every week is how we can win, and we do our best to achieve that goal."

Have you had more growth in certain areas or are you just focusing on getting better in every area of the game?

"Every year, I try to find something to get better on, but this year I've really just honed in on not focusing on the outcome or result. I'm just focusing on the decision. That's it. Throughout the course of my career, that's been the most significant thing for me. I like throwing touchdowns and I like the outcomes. Sometimes I don't like the result and I've been a player to live off momentum. Now, I might throw a ball away. I might not like the outcome, but it was the right decision. So, I'm just focusing on doing the right thing."

Can you describe the elite red zone efficiency this year?

"Sean (Payton) always comes to me every Thursday and tells me he's got some touchdowns for me, but we just have to get there. That's some situational football that gets him pumped up. Calling plays get him hyped. We hone in on third down and red zone and we like finishing with touchdowns. He always talks about the four-point play, right, what is the four-point play? It's executing third down so we can get seven instead of three.

How nice is it to see some of the Injured Reserve guys back at practice?

"It is awesome. You can see the sigh of relief in their eyes so they can give themselves a chance to play. Obviously, my energy towards them is that I am excited to see them out here. I think just as for a confidence thing, them being out here to get on the practice field and doing their best to get back and play is huge."

Did you get away from football during the bye week? What was your routine?

"Yeah, there's some self-scouting. This was my first bye week where a coach gave us the whole week off. I asked Sean (Payton) what I need to get better at, and he sent me a healthy text message of what I need to get better at, and I focused on those things. I won't share those things with you but I'm consistently getting better at them. I used the bye week to really cherish my wife and spend time with my boys. It's kind of tough getting away from football because we're early in the season with the bye week. I really wanted to be out there, but in terms of us getting healthier and having a breath of fresh air to get locked in is hopefully what this week did for us."

What is something you want to do better?

"Find a way to throw a smooth ball in the underneath game, not firing the ball too hard so those guys can handle it. I want to give nice, accurate balls in the underneath game so we can get more catch and carries. We've had explosive plays, but I just want to be more accurate. I think that's what Drew (Brees) was so good at, just being accurate underneath. Instead of it being a catch and tackle, those guys getting four or five yards after the catch really does matter. It is like an extension of the run game. You want four yards, but if you can throw an accurate ball to get you to seven, you'll take that any day."

So, you're talking about having more touch?

"Absolutely. I mean, obviously, football is all about inches and the details. To certain guys, you have to have a catchable ball in the right place for them to advance."

How is the chemistry level between you and Coach Payton in those Saturday game-plan walk-throughs?

"On Saturday, I'm ready to roll and Sean is too. I embrace those meetings to talk about what we like and talk strategy, how they'll play us and all that stuff. I get amped when that happens because I know tomorrow, we are playing a football game and none of that stuff will matter besides how we execute. So, I get very hyped about that and it is really important to Sean (Payton). It's getting better. We have been on the same page a lot more. But I mean, we both love ball. I'm really off of his page."

Was the pass to Marquez Callaway in the red zone last week a touchdown call?

"Yes. They did not play it like we drew it up, though. We wanted them to in and out. We got man coverage and it was awesome. Great call."

Have you thought about the possibility of it being a rain game?

"I think I throw a good wet football. I'm just excited for football weather. I hear it's supposed to be in the 40s or 50s. That's football weather. If it rains, it rains. If not, great. I know Seattle is beautiful. This time of year, it's always raining in Seattle. So, we're definitely going to be prepared and have a fun football game on Monday night."

Is the physicality of the Saints something you knew before you got here?

"I don't know who says that this is a finesse team. I know since Drew has been here, the offensive line has always been solid. We have some monsters up there. I always say we have the best offensive line in the league. When I was over there in the (Tampa) Bay, we knew the New Orleans Saints were a gritty football team. I was more looking at the defensive guys, but even those guys with Cam (Jordan), Trey Hendrickson back in the day and David Onyemata, we know that we win in the trenches. Coach preaches that, dominating the line of scrimmage. That's how we win each game."

Why do you think the Saints have success when adversity hits?

"Persevere, that's it. That's just this team. That's Coach (Sean) Payton. Coach Payton thrives in those moments where we have adversity. That helps him rise and us because we have his back. Sometimes you just need a little extra push. Ours was mother nature this year (Ida), but you battle injuries every year in the NFL. Having the next man up mentality has to be something that is never taken for granted. Guys have to be ready, no matter how young they are, no matter how new they are. We just have to be ready to play and I think we've done a good job of that. So far, I think we've handled unfortunate events that we've had around us. I go back to the resiliency of this city. We got people in this city going through stuff way worse than us. We have to embrace it and grow closer together as a team and go out and take it out on our opponent."

Do you tune out all the talk around your performances through the first five weeks of the season?

"The thing I get excited for every week's Coach Payton, Coach (Pete) Carmichael, Coach (Jim) Chaney and Coach (Ronald) Curry coming up with a masterpiece every single week. My main goal's that I'm not worried about numbers. I know I can throw for 500 yards and eight touchdowns, but I want to get that W in the win column. We have been fortunate to have more wins than losses so far and have to keep it that way. We've got to stack up some wins. So, that is what I am excited for every single week, finding ways to win the game. Coach tells me the numbers will come and all that good stuff will come with it."

Do you like your efficiency so far this season (12 TD: 3 INT)?

"Yes, but we're working for that every single day. It's a long season and it's the beginning of the year. We are excited to get back playing football on Monday night to go get another win. When the opportunity's there for the big plays, we've got to take advantage."

Do you feel those big plays are cashed in when the defenses hone in too much on the running game?

"Absolutely. Like I said, it starts in the trenches and starts up front. Alvin (Kamara) has done an unbelievable job. He's the best running back in the league and done a great job of carrying the load with the offensive line. Like I said, when the opportunity is there with the big play, it's my job to take advantage of it."