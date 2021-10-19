New Orleans Saints announce Fan Fest on Nov. 6 at Faubourg Brewery featuring Saints Legends and 2021 Hall of Fame inductees Roman Harper and Jahri Evans

New Orleans Saints and Faubourg Brewing Co., an official beer of the Saints, invite fans of all ages to a full day Fan Fest on Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to honor Saints Legends. Fans can enjoy guest appearances by Roman Harper, Jahri Evans and other Saints alumni, along with food, drinks, free live music, and a host of fan experiences for the whole family.

Harper and Evans will be available for autographs and photos 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. The event will also feature autographs and photos opportunities with other Saints alumni, the Lombardi Trophy, Saints team mascots Gumbo and Sir Saint, and the Saints Cheer Team. Faubourg's main stage in the outdoor brew park will showcase a lineup of local live music all day alongside games and fan experiences for all ages including obstacle courses, quarterback toss, a bounce house, raffles and giveaways.

The event will feature plenty of options for food and drinks, including Fete Au Fete, Taceaux Loceaux taco truck, Kona Ice snoballs and more, plus a wide range of Faubourg beers, including local brews that can only be found exclusively at the Faubourg taproom on site.

About Faubourg Brewery:

Faubourg Brewing Co's taproom offers a diverse range of beers on tap, including its flagship Faubourg Lager, recent Gold Medal winner Golden Cypress Wheat Ale, and the popular DAT'SUMA IPA made with real Louisiana satsumas. The food menu from Fete au Fete, the in-house dining partner, features clever takes on traditional pub food as well as local cuisine favorites like muffulettas.

The New Orleans East brewery hosts free live music every week starting Friday evenings and continuing all day on Saturdays and Sundays. To see all artists performing, and other special events, visit faubourgbrewery.com or on social media @faubourgbeer.

Faubourg Brewing is located at 3501 Jourdan Road. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.