Saints Training Camp 2021: Key takeaways from Saturday, July 31

2. One on one!

The best parts of any football training camp practice are when position groups go head to head against each other. On Saturday, we were treated to the first such period in the first three days of camp. It was the wide receivers vs. the defensive backs with of course the quarterbacks throwing to them. ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ and ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ had some solid completions during the drill, but Winston had a couple of deep balls flutter on him a bit for incompletions to J.J. McCleskey and Callaway, but rebounded with another long touchdown pass to Deonte Harris streaking up the right sideline. Hill made an excellent deep slant in completion to Ty Washington II despite tight coverage from rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo. Later on during team drills, Hill made his best throw of camp, a deep right sideline back shoulder toss that was snagged by Callaway. Both quarterbacks continue to have their good moments.