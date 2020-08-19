Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five great quotes from Wednesday's New Orleans Saints training camp practice

Coach Sean Payton, some assistant coaches and players met with the media after practice

Aug 19, 2020 at 05:05 PM
Saints Training Camp 2020: Practice Photos - August 19

New Orleans Saints players continue their preparations for the 2020 NFL season during Training Camp practice on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

Five of the best quotes from the media session following Wednesday's New Orleans Saints training camp practice

Wide receiver Bennie Fowler on catching passes from Drew Brees this summer

"I just wanted an opportunity to get in front of Drew (Brees), so Emmanuel (Sanders) invited me, so I decided to go out there. A couple of routes in he asked me asked me if I was on a team. And I was like, no, I'm not on a team right now because of Covid, I haven't had a chance to work out for anybody or travel to any teams. And he was like, I'm going to call our guys right after this... I think my agent called me a day or two later and said Drew really did call about you and whatever you did you must have really impressed him."

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton on Marcus Davenport

"Look, we've seen improvement in how he's played and we've seen, not just flashes, but we've seen production and with someone like him staying healthy and being out there, we're (a) much better defense."

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on safety Malcolm Jenkins

"He's extremely smart. He's played a lot of football. He's done a good job in a leadership role for us. I think the communication back in the back end has been really good with him back there. So there's a lot of things that he can do. There's a lot of versatility in what he can do. We're excited about happening and I think he's exactly what we were looking for when we signed him in the offseason."

Linebacker Demario Davis on reaping the benefits of his offseason conditioning

It's "like getting into a new car, like getting a new Ferrari and you're just ready to test drive it. And so in practice, you're only able to do so much. But let's just say I'm excited to take the new wheels for a spin."

Left tackle Terron Armstead on building cohesion on the offensive line

"I don't think it's an estimated timeframe that we can say that they really give gives us that. It's just reps, just get as many reps as we can possibly get. The more time we can have, the more dialogue we can have talking through days and then going on the field working through things."

Advertising