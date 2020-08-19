Five great quotes from Wednesday's New Orleans Saints training camp practice

Five of the best quotes from the media session following Wednesday's New Orleans Saints training camp practice

Wide receiver Bennie Fowler on catching passes from Drew Brees this summer

"I just wanted an opportunity to get in front of Drew (Brees), so Emmanuel (Sanders) invited me, so I decided to go out there. A couple of routes in he asked me asked me if I was on a team. And I was like, no, I'm not on a team right now because of Covid, I haven't had a chance to work out for anybody or travel to any teams. And he was like, I'm going to call our guys right after this... I think my agent called me a day or two later and said Drew really did call about you and whatever you did you must have really impressed him."