Five great quotes from Monday's New Orleans Saints training camp practice

Five of the best quotes from the media session following Monday's New Orleans Saints training camp practice

"It's that fine line between playing so confident and aggressive, that you know when to take the chance or when not to take the chance, right? How to kind of calculate how high percentage that throw is or how necessary that throw is in that situation versus just checking it down, maybe playing a little bit more safe, and then coming back to it another time. It just comes with experience. I would say that certainly over the last three years especially I've really tried to make a great emphasis on the decision-making that goes into taking care of the football. It doesn't take away the confidence, it doesn't take away the aggressive nature, but there just is that element of understanding just how important a statistic is and winning and losing."