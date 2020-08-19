New Orleans Saints training camp 2020: Linebacker Demario Davis learned film study from some of the best, and it shows

INDOOR WORK:

New Orleans' 90-minute practice Wednesday occurred at the indoor facility at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, as Coach Sean Payton tweaked the schedule. "Today was a padded day scheduled, so we went helmets and shoulder pads," Payton said. "We just changed it up by going inside, (Thursday) we'll be back outside. We'll do that periodically."

VORACIOUS APPETITE:

All-Pro returner Deonte Harris is hoping also to make an impact at receiver this season. As a rookie last year, he caught six passes for 24 yards in the regular season, and caught a 50-yard pass from Taysom Hill against Minnesota in the Wild Card playoff game. "To his credit, he's been ready for more and more and every time we've added a little bit more to his plate, he's handled it pretty well relative to the route tree," Payton said. "So we're trying to keep finding roles for him because he does so many things well. That began to happen last year and after looking at the tape, it certainly will be something that we focus on in this camp and then heading into the season."

NEW ADDITION: