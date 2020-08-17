Emmanuel Sanders presence noticeable in New Orleans Saints camp

GIMME THAT: Defensive back P.J. Williams was the defensive standout Monday, accounting for a forced fumble (a defensive teammate recovered) and interception on consecutive plays. Williams displayed his versatility at the end of last season, when he moved – midgame – to safety after having not played the position since high school. "I like the fact that he's smart," Payton said. "He's got good ball skills – he had a caused fumble today and an interception today. So he's one of those players that I think has good football IQ, so it's good to give him some additional work. He also is taking snaps at playing in the nickel, so he's got some versatility."

BACK IN THE RANKS: Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins already has been chosen once by his teammates to be the recipient of the team's Ed Block Courage Award, presented annually on each team to the player who has persevered through adversity. Rankins ruptured his Achilles in a playoff game in January 2019, and returned to play just over eight months later. He might be in line for the honor again, after suffering a season-ending injury against San Francisco last December and undergoing another Achilles surgery. Rankins is on the field for training camp, very much being the Rankins that his teammates have grown to know. "Rankins has the same face regardless," defensive end Cam Jordan said. "But the passion that he has for football, the work that he puts in every day. I mean, the last couple weeks leading up into training camp, it was me, Marcus Davenport and him doing get-offs, working on our hand-eye coordination, doing hand drills and really pushing each other. So how does he look? He looks like he's getting back to himself. The way he's exploding off the ball, the way he's being able to enter his fifth year, I think he's doing quite well."