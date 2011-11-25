Saints to Recognize Members of the Media in Mercedes-Benz Superdome Press Box

The New Orleans Saints will recognize ten distinguished members of the New Orleans sports media and public relations field inside the press box of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Placed on the glass partition of the third row within the press box are plaques honoring Champ Clark, Bill Curl, Buddy Diliberto, Peter Finney, Hap Glaudi, Wayne Mack, Bruce Miller, Bob Roesler, Jerry Romig and Frank Wilson.

"It makes sense to recognize the outstanding contributions of these ten men and what they have meant to the history of sports coverage in our city," said Saints Owner Tom Benson. "There are many others who have also contributed to the rich legacy of sports in New Orleans, but this is a start and we are proud to have their names honorably listed in the press box here at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome."

*Clark was a pioneer among African-American journalists in New Orleans. The host of the first African-American sports radio talk show in Louisiana, his career spanned five decades on four radio stations. During his 68 years in the media, Clark also served as a sports journalist for various publications, including Sports Parade, a newspaper which he founded.

*Curl started his career in New Orleans as the sports information director at Tulane University. After serving in a public relations role for the New Orleans Tourist and Convention Commission, he spent 33 years as the director of public relations for the Superdome before his retirement in July, 2010.

*Diliberto started his career in journalism as a sportswriter for the New Orleans Times-Picayune for over 15 years. He then served as the sports director for WVUE-TV from 1966-1980, moving over to WDSU-TV from 1981-1990, before closing out his career as a talk show host for WWL radio from 1991-2005.

*Finney started his career with the New Orleans States-Item newspaper before moving over to the Times-Picayune. He has been a local sportswriter and columnist for 66 years and is still penning columns for the Picayune today.

*Glaudi first served as a sports writer for 22 years, before serving as the sports director of WWL-TV from 1961-78, closing out his distinguished career as a sports talk show host for WWL radio from 1979-1999.

*Mack spent 35 years in television and radio in New Orleans. He served as sports director of WDSU-TV for 15 years and also was in charge of sports programming and was a talk show host at two radio stations for 20 years. He was also a radio broadcaster for WGSO, WSMB, WBYU and WCKW. He also authored the book "Saga of the Saints", which chronicled the club's first 25 years. He served as the club's radio play-by-play announcer from 1976-81.

*Miller, who was in sports media for 50 years, 43 in New Orleans, worked at WDSU Radio (1957-61), WDSU TV (1961-73), WGSO Radio (1974-80) and WWL Radio (1980-2000). While at WWL, Miller covered the Saints, hosting the team's radio pre-game and halftime radio shows.

*Roesler served as executive sports editor and as a columnist for the New Orleans Times-Picayune for 45 years. He was instrumental in bringing Super Bowl IV to New Orleans and served on the Mayor's Super Bowl task force that played a key role in securing eight more Super Bowls. He has also served as one of the past presidents of the Pro Football Writers Association.

*Romig, a longtime public relations and television executive in New Orleans, has served as the public address announcer at Saints games for the last 42 years.