Saints to host a social media scavenger hunt at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome before Falcons game

The New Orleans Saints will host a social media scavenger hunt at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome prior to the team's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Saints' Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (add "Saints") accounts will reveal clues at 9:30 am CT on how fans can find tickets hidden around the Superdome for Saints autographed items. Each of the four social media platforms will provide a clue for a different prize.

The lucky fans that get the tickets hidden around the Superdome will be able to redeem their prize at the Saints social media tent at in front of Gate C.