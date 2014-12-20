Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints to host a social media scavenger hunt at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome before Falcons game

The Saints will have a social media tent at Gate C prior to the start of the Saints-Falcons game

Dec 20, 2014 at 03:56 AM

The New Orleans Saints will host a social media scavenger hunt at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome prior to the team's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Saints' Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (add "Saints") accounts will reveal clues at 9:30 am CT on how fans can find tickets hidden around the Superdome for Saints autographed items. Each of the four social media platforms will provide a clue for a different prize.

The lucky fans that get the tickets hidden around the Superdome will be able to redeem their prize at the Saints social media tent at in front of Gate C.

Fans will be able to take a selfie with a Saintsation at the social media tent from 9:30-11 am. If you post your selfie to social media with the hashtag #SaintsSelfie it may be posted to NewOrleansSaints.com

