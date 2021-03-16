Saints terminate contract of linebacker Kwon Alexander

Alexander, 6-1, 242, is a seven-year NFL veteran who was originally selected in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of Louisiana State University and was acquired by the Saints in a midseason trade with the 49ers after spending the previous two seasons in San Francisco. In his seven seasons with New Orleans, San Francisco and Tampa Bay, he has started all 66 regular season games he's appeared in, posting 471 tackles (332 solo), seven interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 8.5 sacks, 30 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. In 2020, he started all seven games he appeared in for the Black and Gold following the trade and recorded 29 tackles (18 solo), four passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Overall, in 13 starts and games played split between his New Orleans and San Francisco stints, he posted 59 stops (40 solo), one sack, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.