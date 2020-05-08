Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Friday, May 08, 2020 03:45 PM

Saints terminate contract of guard Larry Warford

Warford signed with the Saints in 2017 after spending his first four seasons in Detroit

CP-Warford-2560-050820
Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have terminated the contract of guard Larry Warford, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Warford, 6-3, 317, is a seven-year NFL veteran who was originally selected in the third round (65th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Lions out of Kentucky and was signed by the Saints in 2017 as an unrestricted free agent after spending his first four seasons in Detroit. In his seven seasons with New Orleans and Detroit, he opened all 101 regular season games and six postseason contests at right guard, being named to the last three Pro Bowls. In 2019, he opened 15 regular season contests and the NFC Wild Card Playoff vs. Minnesota.

