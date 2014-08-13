Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Sign TE Travis Beckum and Place TE Richard Quinn On Reserve/Retired

The moves were announce Wednesday

Aug 13, 2014 at 03:32 AM

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed tight end Travis Beckumand placed tight end Richard Quinnon reserve/retired. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis

Beckum, 6-3, 234, was originally a third round draft pick (100th overall) in 2009 out of the University of Wisconsin. In four NFL seasons from 2009-12, Beckum has appeared in 48 career games with the Giants with four starts and recorded 26 receptions for 264 yards with three touchdowns. In 2011, when the Giants captured Super Bowl XLVI, Beckum appeared in 13 regular season games and posted five receptions for 93 yards with one touchdown. During New York's postseason Super Bowl run, he recorded seven catches for 45 yards. Most recently, Beckum spent part of the 2014 offseason with the Seattle Seahawks. 

-SAINTS-

