Saints sign LB Stanley Arnoux; to place him on IR

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the team has signed linebacker Stanley Arnoux, the second of their two fourth-round draft choices this spring, to a four-year contract and plan to place him on injured reserve. The rookie out of Wake Forest suffered a torn Achilles in a rookie minicamp practice in May and will miss the 2009 season.

Arnoux

, a 6-foot, 232-pound native of Sunrise, Fla., was selected by the Saints with 118th overall choice of the April draft. He started 42 of 51 career games for the Demon Deacons and tallied 245 tackles, five sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.