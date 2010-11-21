Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Sign Ingram, Place Kyle on Injured Reserve

Kyle suffers season-ending shoulder injury

Nov 21, 2010 at 02:17 AM

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Saturday that the club has signed free agent long snapper Jake Ingram and placed long snapper Jason Kyle on injured reserve.

Ingram is a second-year player who originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick of the New England Patriots (198th overall) in 2009. The 6-3, 240-pound product of the University of Hawaii has played in 24 career regular-season games and made two tackles on special teams. The 25-year old native of Mililani, Hawaii has also played in one career postseason game. He was waived by the Patriots earlier this month after serving as their long snapper in the first eight games of the season.

Kyle, a 16-year NFL veteran, is in his second season with the Saints after signing as a free agent in the spring of 2009. The 38-year old snapper has played in 203 career regular-season games, and was the snapper in all 25 Saints games since he signed with the club. He made two tackles on special teams in nine games this season and recovered a fumble prior to incurring his season-ending shoulder injury.

