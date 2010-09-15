Saints sign CB Torrence, waive LB Asiodu; make pair of practice squad moves

For Immediate Release:Wednesday, September 15, 2010

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has re-signed free agent cornerback Leigh Torrenceand waived linebacker K.C. Asiodu.

Torrence(5-11, 179) is a fifth-year veteran player who first joined the Saints when he was claimed off waivers from the Washington Redskins during the 2008 season. In two seasons in New Orleans, the former Stanford cornerback has played in 12 games, making 12 tackles with half a sack and two pass defenses on defense with 13 tackles on special teams.

In 47 career games, Torrence has made 55 tackles with 1½ sacks, four pass defenses and 42 special teams stops. He had been released last week prior to the season-opener.

Asiodusigned with the team late in the preseason and played in last week's game against Minnesota, making one tackle on special teams. The 6-2, 242-pound linebacker is a second-year player, having spent his rookie season in 2009 with the St. Louis Rams.