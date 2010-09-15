Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints sign CB Torrence, waive LB Asiodu; make pair of practice squad moves

Sep 15, 2010 at 12:02 PM

Saints sign CB Torrence, waive LB Asiodu; make pair of practice squad moves

For Immediate Release:Wednesday, September 15, 2010

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has re-signed free agent cornerback Leigh Torrenceand waived linebacker K.C. Asiodu.

Torrence(5-11, 179) is a fifth-year veteran player who first joined the Saints when he was claimed off waivers from the Washington Redskins during the 2008 season. In two seasons in New Orleans, the former Stanford cornerback has played in 12 games, making 12 tackles with half a sack and two pass defenses on defense with 13 tackles on special teams.

In 47 career games, Torrence has made 55 tackles with 1½ sacks, four pass defenses and 42 special teams stops. He had been released last week prior to the season-opener.

Asiodusigned with the team late in the preseason and played in last week's game against Minnesota, making one tackle on special teams. The 6-2, 242-pound linebacker is a second-year player, having spent his rookie season in 2009 with the St. Louis Rams.

Loomis also announced a pair of practice squad transactions, stating that the clubs has signed guard Jacob Benderand fullback Jed Collinsand released guard Brandon Carterand fullback Matt Clapp.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alvin Kamara continues to work on his balance with insane workouts

Saints running back has intense workout routine

news

Best quotes from Tyrann Mathieu's introductory press conference

Safety Tyrann Mathieu signed a three-year deal with New Orleans on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston graduates from Florida State University

Winston earned his degree in social sciences with a minor in business

news

New Orleans native Tyrann Mathieu fulfills dream of signing with Saints

'I think this is a place that I've always wanted to be'

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu

Louisiana native attended St. Augustine High School and spent two years at LSU

news

Tyrann Mathieu's homecoming helps fill hole on New Orleans Saints roster

Three-time All-Pro has played free and strong safety in his nine-year career

news

Social media reactions to Saints signing Tyrann Mathieu

New Orleans teammates, NFL players and national media react to veteran safety joining the Saints

news

New Orleans Saints sign safety Tyrann Mathieu to three-year contract

Mathieu has been selected to three Pro Bowls, three Associated Press All-Pro teams and the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2010's All-Decade Team

news

New Orleans Saints first-round pick Chris Olave built strong list of dos, don'ts

'I think you have a full, complete player'

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with 17 undrafted free agents

Players join roster with the Saints five selections from the 2022 NFL Draft

news

New Orleans Saints wide receiver, return specialist Deonte Harris signs restricted free agent tender

Harris appeared in 13 games in 2021, posting career-highs in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, while ranking seventh in the NFL in yards per reception

news

New Orleans Saints re-sign running back Dwayne Washington on one-year contract

Since joining New Orleans in 2018, Washington has become an impact player on special teams

Advertising