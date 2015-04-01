Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

#Saints sign CB Kyle Wilson and sign G Jahri Evans to a 1-year contract extension

Mickey Loomis announced the moves Wednesday

Apr 01, 2015 at 04:16 AM

Kyle Wilson

Associated Press photos of DB Kyle Wilson.

The New Orleans Saints have signed unrestricted free agent CB Kyle Wilson to a one-year contract and also inked G Jahri Evans to a one-year contract extension. The announcements were made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Wilson recorded 157 tackles, one sack, three interceptions, 19 passes defensed, one forced fumble and 15 special teams stops in five seasons with the New York Jets. In 2014, he played in all 16 games and posted 26 tackles, one sack, one pass defense and six special teams stops. The 5-10, 190-pounder was originally the 29th pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Jets out of Boise State.

Evans, originally a fourth round draft choice of the Saints out of Bloomsburg in 2006, has opened 142 contests at right guard for New Orleans and started all 16 games in 2014 for the NFL's top-ranked offense. Evans was selected to his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl berth in 2014. Evans' six overall selections are ranked second in franchise history among Black and Gold offensive linemen behind Pro Football Hall of Fame T William Roaf's seven.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

