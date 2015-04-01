Saints sign CB Kyle Wilson and sign G Jahri Evans to a 1-year contract extension

The New Orleans Saints have signed unrestricted free agent CB Kyle Wilson to a one-year contract and also inked G Jahri Evans to a one-year contract extension. The announcements were made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Wilson recorded 157 tackles, one sack, three interceptions, 19 passes defensed, one forced fumble and 15 special teams stops in five seasons with the New York Jets. In 2014, he played in all 16 games and posted 26 tackles, one sack, one pass defense and six special teams stops. The 5-10, 190-pounder was originally the 29th pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Jets out of Boise State.