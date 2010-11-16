Saints-Seahawks Preview

THIS WEEK: Coming off a week 10 bye, the New Orleans Saints will return home to host the Seattle Seahawks at the Louisiana Superdome for a contest featuring two clubs fighting for positioning in a crowded NFC race. Kickoff is 3:05 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: The game will be televised on FOXwith Thom Brennamanproviding play-by-play and Brian Billickhandling color analysis.* The game will air in the New Orleans area onFOX 8 and in Baton Rouge onWGMB Channel 44. The game also airs onKADNin Lafayette,WDBDin Jackson, MS andWXXV *in the Mississippi Coast.

RADIO: Jim Henderson and Hokie Gajan will call the game on the Saints Radio Network with Kristian Garicon the Saints sidelines. The game will air live on Saints Radio Network originating on WWL 105.3 FM and 870 AM, with pre and post-game analysis. The radio pregame and postgame shows will feature former Saints Steve Korte and Bobby Hebertas well as host Deke Bellavia.

SPANISH RADIO:Saints 2010 games air in Spanish on*radio stationLa Fabulosa, WFNO 830 AM. Emilio Peralta andMarco Garcia *handle announcing duties.

SERIES:The Saints and Seahawks have met ten times with the series tied 5-5. In games played in New Orleans, the series is tied 2-2.The Saints' last home win in the series came in a 20-17 overtime win Nov. 16, 1997 at the Superdome. LB Winfred Tubbs returned an interception 15 yards on the first play of the extra period, setting up a 38-yard field goal by K Doug Brien on the next play. The kick which came 17 seconds into overtime, capped the shortest overtime period in NFL history. In 1976 against Seattle, the Saints equaled a club scoring record in a 51-27 win over the then-expansion Seahawks, who resided in the same division as the Saints, the NFC West, for their inaugural season. New Orleans has scored 50 or more points only two other times in franchise history.

LAST MEETING: Saints 28, Seattle Seahawks 17; October 14, 2007 @ Qwest Field – With key contributions from offense, defense and special teams, the Saints earned their first victory of 2007, and the primetime win on national television also sparked what was the first of a four-game win streak.

The Saints did most of their damage in the first half, scoring all 28 points in the opening two quarters. New Orleans kicked off the scoring six plays into the game, when RB Pierre Thomas scooped up a fumbled snap off a punt and bolted five yards into the end zone.

In the second quarter, the Saints exploded for three touchdowns, with QB Drew Brees capping a 13-play, 86-yard march with a three-yard flip to TE Eric Johnson early in the period.

Seattle responded by driving to the New Orleans 26, but S Josh Bullocks blocked a 44-yard field goal attempt, and New Orleans drove down for another TD with three Brees completions and a 22-yard burst by RB Reggie Bush setting up a seven-yard scoring run off an end-around by WR Lance Moore. After a Seahawks touchdown drive, Brees led the Saints on a nine-play, 80-yard march-including four completions to WR David Patten for 67 yards. WR Marques Colston finished the drive with a two-yard scoring grab to put the Saints ahead 28-7, and the Seahawks would add a field goal before halftime.

CONNECTIONS:Executive VP/GM Mickey Loomis spent 15 years with Seattle, most recently as Executive VP from 1992-98. He originally joined the Seahawks in October 1983, as the team's business manager and was promoted to VP/finance in 1990...Dir. of operations James Nagaoka served on the Seahawks staff for 22 years, holding a wide spectrum of responsibilities...Dir. of college scouting Rick Reiprish served on the Seahawks scouting staff from 1984-94...Area scout Mike Baugh is a graduate of Central Washington, who spent eight years in various capacities with the Seahawks from 1992-99...RB Julius Jones played for Seattle from 2008-10...RB Chris Ivory played at Washington State...LB Jonathan Vilma, Seattle TE Chris Baker and RB Leon Washington were teammates with the New York Jets. C Jonathan Goodwin also played with Baker in New York. Vilma and Seattle CB Kelly Jennings were teammates at the University of Miami (Fl.)... LB Stanley Arnoux and Seattle LB Aaron Curry were teammates at Wake Forest...Seattle K Olindo Mare played for New Orleans in 2007. FB Heath Evans was a third round draft choice of Seattle in 2001 and played for the Seahawks from 2001-04. Evans and Mare were teammates in Miami in 2005...Asst. head coach/linebackers Joe Vitt spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks (1982-91), holding several titles during that stretch...Seattle QB J.P. Losman quarterbacked Tulane from 2000-03...LB Danny Clark and Seahawks quality control/offensive line coach Luke Butkus were teammates at the University of Illinois...S Darren Sharper was a teammate of Seattle QB Matt Hasselbeck in Green Bay from 1998-2000...Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and Seattle defensive backs coach Jerry Gray share a long affiliation. Gray served on Williams' defensive staff in Tennessee from 1997-2000. When Williams served as head coach in Buffalo from 2001-03, Gray was his coordinator and also served on his defensive staff in Washington from 2006-07. Gray coached CB Jabari Greer in Buffalo and tutored S Pierson Prioleau with the Bills and Redskins. Seattle linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr., asst. special teams coach Jeff Ulbrich and Prioleau were teammates in San Francisco from 1999-2000. Williams coached Seahawks S Lawyer Milloy in Buffalo in 2003 and he played with Greer and Prioleau in the same Bills backfield...RB Ladell Betts was tutored by Seattle running backs coach Sherman Smith where in Washington from 2008-09...Seattle LB Matt McCoy played for the Saints in 2007...Running game/offensive line coach Aaron Kromer and Seattle assistant offensive line coach Art Valero served on the same staff in Tampa Bay from 2005-07...LB Anthony Waters and Seattle QB Charlie Whitehurst were teammates at Clemson...QB Drew Brees and Seahawks DT Craig Terrill were teammates at Purdue...Seattle C Chris Spencer prepped at Madison Central (Miss.) HS and played at Mississippi...RB Reggie Bush, DT Sedrick Ellis, Seahawks LB Lofa Tatupu and WR Mike Williams were teammates at the USC where they were tutored by Seattle coach Pete Carroll. Bush was tutored on returns with the Trojans by Seattle special teams coach Brian Schneider.