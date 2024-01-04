Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2023 Week 18 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Eleven Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

Jan 04, 2024 at 03:14 PM
New Orleans Saints
Eleven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 18 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2023 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

*Currently on Reserve/Injured. Returned to practice.

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
TE Juwan Johnson Chest DNP LP
S Lonnie Johnson Knee DNP DNP
RB Alvin Kamara Ankle DNP DNP
LB Nephi Sewell Knee DNP DNP
T Landon Young Knee DNP DNP
DT Khalen Saunders Concussion DNP LP
RB Kendre Miller Ankle LP LP
WR A.T. Perry Illness DNP
C Erik McCoy Foot LP LP
WR Chris Olave Ankle LP LP
DE Payton Turner* Toe LP LP

ATLANTA FALCONS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
DE Calais Campbell Rest DNP
C Drew Dalman Ankle DNP DNP
S DeMarcco Hellams Concussion DNP DNP
CB Mike Hughes Concussion DNP LP
RB Cordarrelle Patterson Rest DNP
LB Troy Anderson Pectoral LP LP
DE Zach Harrison Knee LP LP
QB Taylor Heinicke Ankle LP LP

