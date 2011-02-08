Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Release Statements Regarding Payton

Saints brass comment on Coach Payton's Dallas home.

Feb 08, 2011 at 04:12 AM

EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT/GENERAL MANAGER MICKEY LOOMIS

"Sean and I have discussed his decision to move his family to Dallas and like with any personal decision, it is important that he does what is best for his family. This is a personal family matter for Sean and his family and after discussing it with him, I support his decision. We spoke of numerous other coaches that have done the same thing successfully. I am confident that Sean will continue to be an excellent head coach for the Saints for many years to come and he remains steadfast to get our team back to the Super Bowl and bring the Lombardi Trophy back to New Orleans."

HEAD COACH SEAN PAYTON

"When my wife and I relocated our family from Dallas, we had always dreamed of someday settling there. We feel that now is the best time to do this. It's a decision that I'm sure many families have to confront, and I don't know if there is any one right or wrong decision – just the best one you can make for your own family."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

