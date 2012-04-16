Saints Re-Sign WR Courtney Roby

Roby first signed with the Saints as a free agent during the 2008 season and has served as one of the club's most valuable players on their special teams coverage and return units. A former third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2005, the six-year NFL veteran has played in 49 regular season games with the Saints, averaging 25.6 yards on 94 kickoff returns with one touchdown, ranked fourth in franchise history in kickoff return average, while recording 51 special teams tackles and two special teams fumble recoveries.