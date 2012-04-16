Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Re-Sign WR Courtney Roby

Roby joined the Saints in 2008

Apr 16, 2012 at 09:25 AM
The New Orleans Saints announced today that they re-signed WR Courtney Roby to a one-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Roby first signed with the Saints as a free agent during the 2008 season and has served as one of the club's most valuable players on their special teams coverage and return units. A former third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2005, the six-year NFL veteran has played in 49 regular season games with the Saints, averaging 25.6 yards on 94 kickoff returns with one touchdown, ranked fourth in franchise history in kickoff return average, while recording 51 special teams tackles and two special teams fumble recoveries.

The 6-0, 189 pound former Indiana University standout was voted by his teammates as the club's team captain on special teams in 2011 and led the team with 13 special teams tackles, also tying for the club lead with three stops in the postseason.

The club also announced that they have waived LB Jerimiha Hunter.

