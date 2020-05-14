Saints re-sign G/T Patrick Omameh

Omameh, 6-4, 327, originally was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2013 out of the University of Michigan. The Columbus, Ohio native has played in 81 career regular season games with 57 starts for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014), Chicago Bears (2015), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-18), New York Giants (2018) and Saints (2019). Omameh signed with New Orleans at the start of training camp in 2019 and appeared in 14 regular season games with one start. Omameh provided valuable depth at both the guard and tackle positions, starting the team's Thanksgiving night win at Atlanta at left tackle and also playing the position in two other contests.