Saints Postgame Quotes

Sean Payton New Orleans Saints Head Coach

Re: Game

Obviously it was a hard fought win. I was proud of the way our guys fought. You get into a game like that in the division, momentum swings in the second half, we were battling a lot. There were some calls that went against us and we just worked our way through it and came up with the stops we needed defensively and the plays when we needed them offensively. It was an important win for us and obviously an exciting win.

Re: Patience on the final drive

We got in a rhythm. We struggled with the one drive when we were three and out, I think it was the one three and out we had all day with a couple of runs early on. Drew made some really good plays for us, we converted a third down or two...I thought we adapted well up front and did a good job of protecting the quarterback and kind of minimized some of their pressures. Drew was outstanding. I thought we had good balance today. We had some success running the football. We just found a way to win this game, and that's pretty important. You learn a lot about your team in that type of environment. The one call switches the momentum of the game, third down and long, they call roughing the passer and all of a sudden they are at midfield. That's when the momentum shifted. Carolina scored on that series and we were three and out. They ended up getting the ball back and going ahead, but we fought through it.

Re: Defending Cam Newton

He's got good arm strength, he can run and he can do all those things. He's a real talent to see the progress he's making.

Re: Cam Newton keeping plays alive

I thought defensively we came up with some big plays ourselves. The first interception led to seven points. That's huge. Needless to say it's a big win for us.

Re: If he got an explanation from the referees about why no flag was thrown before the field goal

No. This crew does a really good job. Maybe later in the week, we try not to belabor it. We just keep going. That kind of becomes contagious. Then all of a sudden you are just bitching every call, upset about the first unnecessary roughness call, that's third down and all of a sudden it's first and ten and I was upset with the call. I was really upset with it. So, you just have to keep playing.

Re: If they explained the roughing the passer call

It's that contact to the passer.

Re: The chippy-ness of the game

I thought our guys did a good job of composure. We hung in and we weren't going to let that become an issue. We were going to be smart and understand that what's most important is winning. It was a good gut check for us. It was a good game to win. That momentum shifts like it does, it's pretty common in our league when it does shift, and we were still able fight back despite it. It was a good stop there at the end defensively and I think that last drive offensively was significant.

Re: If Jimmy Graham is becoming a go-to-guy

Yeah, absolutely. If you are watching the game, absolutely. It's happening right now. He's doing well.

Re: If this is the healthiest the team has been five games into the season

I don't know. We're missing a few starters. Our center has been injured, our right tackle has been injured, but I think that is pretty normal in the course of the regular season. Hopefully we get those guys back soon than later.

