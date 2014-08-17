Saints players start adjusting to New Orleans weather

The New Orleans Saints practiced at their Metairie training facility Sunday afternoon for the first time of their 2014 training camp presented by Verizon. The team managed to dodge showers that moved through the area before and immediately after practice but they couldn't avoid the notorious New Orleans humidity, a dramatic change from the weather the team experienced the first three weeks of training camp at The Greenrbier in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

Left tackle Terron Armstead, in his second year with the team, said the weather wasn't as bad as it can be.

"This was actually one of the better days (down here)," he said. "It's important to us because it's training camp. You have to take advantage of it. It's pretty humid. We got a pretty good workout in today."

Coach Sean Payton said Sunday the team willl be smart with the climate change.

"The water breaks will be a little bit longer than they were for the first three weeks," he said. "It's going to be important that we stay hydrated with our legs, getting in the cold tubs, all those things."

Right guard Jahri Evans, in his ninth year with the Saints, predicted a hotter practice Monday when the team will hit the field at 11 a.m.

"There's nothing you can do about it. You just have to prepare for it," he said. "We'll get out here and work hard tomorrow. Coach (Payton) was in it today. It will be hot tomorrow. The key is to hydrate over these next several hours and we'll be alright."

Armstead said no matter how many years you have practiced in New Orleans you can't get used to the conditions.