Saints Place RB Pierre Thomas ON IR; Sign RB Joique Bell

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the team has placed running back Pierre Thomason the reserve/injured list due to an ankle injury. The Saints have signed running back Joique Bell off of the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad to take Thomas' spot on the roster.

Thomas is a fourth-year player who joined the Saints as a rookie free agent from the University of Illinois in 2007 who was limited six games this season – three starts – as he battled an ankle injury first suffered in Week 3 against Atlanta. The 5-11, 215-pounder carried the ball 83 times on the season for 269 yards and two touchdowns while catching 29 passes for 201 yards and averaging 22 yards on seven kickoff returns.

