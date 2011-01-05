Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Place RB Pierre Thomas ON IR; Sign RB Joique Bell

Bell joins club from Philadelphia practice squad

Jan 05, 2011 at 07:59 AM

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the team has placed running back Pierre Thomason the reserve/injured list due to an ankle injury. The Saints have signed running back Joique Bell off of the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad to take Thomas' spot on the roster.

Thomas is a fourth-year player who joined the Saints as a rookie free agent from the University of Illinois in 2007 who was limited six games this season – three starts – as he battled an ankle injury first suffered in Week 3 against Atlanta. The 5-11, 215-pounder carried the ball 83 times on the season for 269 yards and two touchdowns while catching 29 passes for 201 yards and averaging 22 yards on seven kickoff returns.

* *

Bellis a rookie who entered the league as an undrafted free agent signed by the Buffalo Bills out of Wayne State. The 2009 Harlon Trophy winner as the best player in Division II played for Buffalo in the preseason and began the year on their practice squad before being signed to the Eagles' active roster. The 5-11, 220-pound Benton Harbor, Mich. native played in three games for Philadelphia before being waived in November. He was then claimed off waivers by the Indianapolis Colts and made three tackles on special teams in five games before being waived and re-signed to the Philadelphia practice squad in December.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs two defensive backs and a quarterback

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs defensive lineman

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign cornerback Quenton Meeks; Kiko Alonso retires; Jerald Hawkins goes on IR

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign linebacker Kiko Alonso to second stint with New Orleans

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints add three players to team roster; waive three

news

New Orleans Saints sign cornerback Alontae Taylor

Taylor was the club's second round draft choice (49th overall) in 2022 and a four-year contributor at Tennessee

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Specialists

Veteran kicker Wil Lutz returns for the 2022 season

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Safeties

Saints experienced a lot of changes at the safety spot

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Cornerbacks

Saints have plenty of depth

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Linebackers

Demario Davis leads versatile group of linebackers

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Defensive line

Veteran defensive lineman Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport anchor deep unit

Advertising