Saints Place Ivory on IR; Sign Wynn

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the team has placed running back Chris Ivory on the reserve/injured list after the rookie suffered a season-ending foot injury in Sunday's regular season finale against Tampa Bay. The Saints have signed free agent running back DeShawn Wynn to take Ivory's spot on the roster.

Ivory, a rookie who was signed as an undrafted free agent from Tiffin University last spring, played in 12 games on the season, starting four, and led the team with 716 rushing yards on 137 carries (5.2 avg.) and five touchdowns. The 6-0, 222-pound runner also caught one pass for 17 yards.

Wynn returns to the Saints after first signing with the team as a free agent in August. He played on special teams in four games early in the season, making two tackles, prior to being waived in October. A 5-10, 232-pound fourth-year player from the University of Florida, Wynn was then signed to the practice squad of the San Francisco 49ers and later to their active roster where he played in three games on special teams before being waived in December. He has played in 23 career games, carrying the ball 64 times for 332 yards with five touchdowns and has caught 14 passes for 122 yards.