Saints-Panthers Inactives

The gameday inactives for today's matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers have been released.

For New Orleans, RB Pierre Thomas, RB Reggie Bush, S Pierson Prioleau, CB Patrick Robinson, LB Jo-Lonn Dunbar, T Charles Brown, TE Tory Humphrey and DE Junior Galette.

At running back with the absence of Bush and Thomas, the rotation will again consist of the combination of Chris Ivory, Ladell Betts and Julius Jones.

For Carolina, QB Tony Pike is the third quarterback and WR Armanti Edwards, CB C.J. Wilson, RB DeAngelo Williams, LB Jason Williams, DT Andrew Neblett, T Jeff Otah and WR Devin Thomas are inactive.