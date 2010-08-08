Saints Owner Tom Benson Statement on Passing of Dave Dixon

"We extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the Dixon family, including his wife, Mary and their three children, as they grieve the passing of Dave Dixon. Today's loss is a sad day for all of New Orleans. Mr. Dixon was a distinguished civic leader with a unique vision and he was widely admired around our region as a leader who was dedicated to the development of the Louisiana Superdome. He took immense pride in calling New Orleans his home. We join the people of this city and the Gulf Region in mourning his passing."