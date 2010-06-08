Saints Owner Tom Benson's Remarks from Rally

"It certainly goes without saying that not only this region, but also our neighbors in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida are all feeling the effects of this oil spill. They call us the Gulf Coast, and we are all in this together and are teammates in battling this horrific disaster."

"It is my hope today that the people of Plaquemines Parish and beyond take heart in the valiant efforts of what can be achieved through teamwork, tireless dedication to getting this fixed and cleaned up, and that we get back to our most cherished way of life. It's not easy or in many regards, even comprehensible, to try get our arms around the task at hand."

"But I do know this … there are no people in the world that have a stronger resolve and understanding of how to deal with adversity than the people that make ups these neighborhoods and waterways. We will find a way, we will defeat this gruesome opponent and we will return this great part of the world to a Championship Level. Right now we are down, but mark my words: WE WON'T STAY DOWN!"

"I ask each of you to continue to draw inspiration from your friends, family, neighbors, and most importantly, from within your heart."

"We can do this!"