Saints O-Line Up For "Madden Most Valuable Protectors Award"

The National Football League, Prilosec OTC® and Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach JOHN MADDEN today announced the start of fan voting at www.maddenprotectorsaward.com for the second annual Madden Most Valuable Protectors Award, presented by Prilosec OTC. The award honors the NFL's best offensive line for the 2010 NFL regular season. Fan voting, which lasts until Friday, January 21, serves as the final piece of the puzzle in determining this season's best protectors in the NFL.

Throughout the regular season, Coach Madden has been closely tracking the top offensive lines in the NFL, and has narrowed the list to five (5) finalists for the 2010 NFL season: the ATLANTA FALCONS (23 sacks allowed - third fewest in the NFL); the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (averaged 164.2 rushing yards per game – best in the NFL); the NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (averaged 32.4 points per game – best in the NFL); the NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (33 touchdown passes – tied for second in the NFL); and the NEW YORK GIANTS (tied for fewest sacks allowed – 16).

These five teams have been selected based on a combination of criteria including offensive line statistics – sacks allowed, rushing and passing yardage, time of possession, O-line penalties, 3rd and 4th down conversion percentages and red zone scoring conversions - plus Madden's own personal observations throughout the season. Each of the finalists have been recognized at least once this season by Madden as an "O-Line of the Week" for their consistent and reliable protection during the 2010 NFL season.

Starting today, fans can visit www.maddenprotectorsaward.com for a comprehensive review of each Madden Most Valuable Protectors Award finalist and then cast their votes. The recipient of this year's Madden Most Valuable Protectors Award presented by Prilosec OTC will be announced on Wednesday, February 2 in North Texas during the week of Super Bowl XLV. Last year, the offensive line of the Super Bowl Champion New Orleans Saints was named the first-ever Madden MVP Award winner.

"I'm excited to once again give this award to the best offensive line of the NFL regular season. I've always said the Offensive Line does not get enough credit for always providing consistent and powerful protection," said John Madden. "We saw a lot of talent on the offensive line this year, which made it critical to provide a careful analysis. When it came down to it, these five teams stood out as the best protectors in the league."

All player participation will be facilitated by NFL PLAYERS, the licensing and marketing subsidiary of the NFL Players Association.

