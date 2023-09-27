Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Sept. 27

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Sep 27, 2023 at 08:51 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com

It made the Saints 'mad again' when they rewatched the Packers loss. How will they respond?

Here's where the Saints stand in the NFL power rankings following the Packers defeat

What does Derek Carr's injury mean for fantasy football? Watch the latest 'Fantasy Roundup'

When will Derek Carr return to the field for the Saints? 'It boils down to pain,' doctor says

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Best of Saints Offense vs. Packers | 2023 NFL Week 3

Photos: Cam Jordan visits Joseph Davies Elementary School | Random Acts of Kindness

Game Preview: Saints vs. Buccaneers - 2023 NFL Week 4

Photos: Saints Shaheed, Taylor and Jackson visit the Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Buccaneers | 2023 NFL Week 4

Saints Gameday Guide 2023: Week 4 vs. Buccaneers

