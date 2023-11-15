Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Nov. 15

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Nov 15, 2023 at 08:58 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com

Saints legend Drew Brees has found a new platform to deliver analysis of the NFL

NFC South odds after Week 10: Are the Saints still favored after latest loss?

Saints waive fullback Adam Prentice, bring back a familiar receiver in his place

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Chris Olave TD catch vs. Vikings | Expert Analysis

Jimmy Graham named to Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary Team

Photos: Best of Saints Offense vs. Vikings | 2023 NFL Week 10

Rookie receiver A.T. Perry proved capable fill-in for New Orleans Saints against Minnesota

Photos: Tyrann Mathieu hosts annual Tyrann's Turkeys food drive

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

