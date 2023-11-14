New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints have signed wide receiver Keith Kirkwood to the active roster from the practice squad, waived fullback Adam Prentice and terminated the practice squad contract of defensive end Jordan Willis, it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Kirkwood, 6-3, 210, was originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2018. He has played in 25 regular season games with four starts for New Orleans (2018-19, 2022-) and Carolina (2020-21) and has career totals of 20 receptions for 258 yards (12.9 avg.) with two touchdowns with one special teams tackle. In the 2018 NFC Divisional Playoff win over Philadelphia, Kirkwood added two receptions for eight yards with one touchdown.

After spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons in Carolina, Kirkwood returned to the Saints practice squad in Week Four of the 2022 campaign, appeared in five games with one start and recorded two receptions for 18 yards. In 2023, he has spent the first nine weeks of the regular season on the 53-man roster and has played in seven games with two starts, recording a one-yard reception.