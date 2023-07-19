Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, July 19

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Jul 19, 2023 at 09:15 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Saints host High School Summer Workout at Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.
1 / 25

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.
2 / 25

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.
3 / 25

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.
4 / 25

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.
5 / 25

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.
6 / 25

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.
7 / 25

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.
8 / 25

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.
9 / 25

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.
10 / 25

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.
11 / 25

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.
12 / 25

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.
13 / 25

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.
14 / 25

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.
15 / 25

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.
16 / 25

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.
17 / 25

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.
18 / 25

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.
19 / 25

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.
20 / 25

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.
21 / 25

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.
22 / 25

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.
23 / 25

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.
24 / 25

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.
25 / 25

The New Orleans Saints visited Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Kenner on Monday, July 17, 2023 to hold the another part of their "New Orleans Saints High School Summer Workout" series.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

From NOLA.com

Saints place 3 rookies on non-football injury list, 2 on physically unable to perform list

The 2023 Saints have some important questions to answer. This first one is the biggest.

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Peter Giunta

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Los Angeles Rams

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

From NFL.com

New Orleans Saints NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Related Content

news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, July 18

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, July 17

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, July 16

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, July 15

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, July 14

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, July 13

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, July 12

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, July 11

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, July 10

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, July 9

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, July 8

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Advertising