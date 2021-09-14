Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Sept. 14

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Sep 14, 2021 at 10:10 AM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Packers Week 1 2021

The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.

From NOLA.com

Saints CB Paulson Adebo shines vs. Aaron Rodgers in NFL debut. 'I tried to embrace it.'
"Baby Megatron" Juwan Johnson is Showing Saints Fans the Difference a Year can Make
Former Saints Linebacker Parys Haralson Dies at 37

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Paulson Adebo interception retained Saints cushion against Green Bay | Week 1 Turning Point of the Game
Watch: Tonah Kpassagnon: "Everyone did their job" vs. Packers 9/13/21
Watch: Chris Hogan Talks Touchdown vs Packers 9/13/21
New Orleans Saints Defense Started, Finished Strong against Green Bay
New Orleans Saints Mourn the Loss of Parys Haralson

From WWL Radio

Saints QB Jameis Winston Sets Obscure New NFL Record in 5-TD Performance
Inspiring a blowout? Saints drew energy from fans, confidence in statement win
Detillier: Saints win over Packers was "as close as you're going to get" to a perfect game
Bobby Hebert: Packers beatdown was "one of the greatest regular season victories in Saints history"

From NFL.com

Jameis Winston grateful to be with Saints: 'This is a better team than I'd ever been with'

From ESPN.com
From evacuation plan to game plan, this was Saints' Sean Payton at his apex

