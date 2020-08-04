Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break

Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020 08:48 AM

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Aug. 4

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
Saints Michael Thomas' receptions record was made to be broken ... by himself
Saints' Week 2 game against Las Vegas Raiders to be held without fans
Saints release defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, bringing roster to 80-man limit

From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints linebacker encouraged to see healthy room
New Orleans Saints sign Bennie Fowler and waive Taylor Stallworth
Saints through the years: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

From NFL.com
Deal done: NFL, NFLPA agree on CBA changes for 2020

Advertising