Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Sept. 21

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Sep 21, 2023 at 09:00 AM
From NOLA.com

One-on-one with Derek Carr: Another QB from his hometown, and how Carr could have ended up at LSU

The Saints have signed a Louisiana native to the team's practice squad

The Saints released their first injury report ahead of Week 3 matchup with Green Bay

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Quarterback Derek Carr drives productive second halves for New Orleans Saints offense

Derek Carr previews Week 3 against Green Bay Packers | 2023 NFL Week 3

New Orleans Saints make plans to be without safety Marcus Maye for next three games

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

