Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Oct. 7

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Oct 07, 2021 at 09:03 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Fans and Entertainment | Saints vs. Giants Week 4 2021

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
1 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
2 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
3 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
4 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
5 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
6 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
7 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
8 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
9 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
10 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
11 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
12 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
13 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
14 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
15 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
16 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
17 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
18 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
19 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
20 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
21 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
22 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
23 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
24 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
25 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
26 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
27 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
28 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
29 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
30 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
31 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
32 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
33 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
34 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
35 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
36 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
37 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
38 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
39 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
40 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
41 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
42 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
43 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
44 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
45 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
46 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
47 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
48 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
49 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
50 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
51 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
52 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
53 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
54 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
55 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
56 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
57 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
58 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
59 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
60 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
61 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

From NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: There are the reasons to believe the yo-yo Saints can go on a run
Sean Payton wants the Saints to learn from Giants loss. The players say everything is '100%' fixable
Jameis Winston explains why Saints took a delay of game late in loss to Giants
Saints owner Gayle Benson the only Louisianan on the Forbes 400: see where she ranks

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Saints vs. Giants on-field highlights | 2021 NFL Week 4
Saints' Top 5 Plays vs. Washington | NFL Throwback Highlights
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves
Saints transcripts: Sean Payton conference call from Wednesday, Oct. 6
Saints vs. Washington Football Team Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 5
Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Washington 2021 NFL Week 5
Fantasy Keys to the Crown: Saints at Washington Week 5
New Orleans Saints race to improve with eye toward returning players
Benjamin Watson on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | October 6, 2021
Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 5 vs. Washington Football Team
Linebacker Pete Werner looking to build on solid play after his most productive game for New Orleans Saints
Saints transcripts: Marcus Williams, Jameis Winston, Cameron Jordan and Pete Werner media availability | 2021 NFL Week 5

From WWL Radio
Sean Payton hasn't handed Jameis Winston 'the keys' yet. And that's OK, Saints QB says.

Related Content

news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Oct. 6

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Oct. 5

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Oct. 4

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Oct. 3

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Oct. 2

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Oct. 1

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Sept. 30

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Sept. 29

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Sept. 28

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Sept. 27

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Sept. 26

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
Advertising