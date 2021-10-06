Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 5 vs. Washington Football Team

Three New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 5 game against the Washington Football Team.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|C
|Erik McCoy
|Calf
|DNP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Elbow
|DNP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Hand
|FP
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM
TE Logan Thomas (hamstring) was placed on reserve/injured on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|G
|Brandon Scherff
|Knee
|DNP
|WR
|Dyami Brown
|Knee
|DNP
|WR
|Cam Sims
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LB
|Cole Holcomb
|Shoulder
|DNP
|RB
|Antonio Gibson
|Shin
|DNP
|WR
|Curtis Samuel
|Groin
|DNP
|DT
|Jonathan Allen
|Knee
|LP
|S
|Deshazor Everett
|Knee
|LP
|DT
|Matt Ioannidis
|Knee
|LP
|RB
|J.D. McKissic
|Ankle
|LP
|DT
|Jones Smith-Williams
|Toe
|LP
|CB
|Benjamin St-Juste
|Knee
|LP