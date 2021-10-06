Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 5 vs. Washington Football Team

Three New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report

Oct 06, 2021 at 03:05 PM
New Orleans Saints
Three New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 5 game against the Washington Football Team.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
C Erik McCoy Calf DNP
T Terron Armstead Elbow DNP
CB Marshon Lattimore Hand FP

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

TE Logan Thomas (hamstring) was placed on reserve/injured on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

Position Name Injury Wednesday
G Brandon Scherff Knee DNP
WR Dyami Brown Knee DNP
WR Cam Sims Hamstring DNP
LB Cole Holcomb Shoulder DNP
RB Antonio Gibson Shin DNP
WR Curtis Samuel Groin DNP
DT Jonathan Allen Knee LP
S Deshazor Everett Knee LP
DT Matt Ioannidis Knee LP
RB J.D. McKissic Ankle LP
DT Jones Smith-Williams Toe LP
CB Benjamin St-Juste Knee LP

