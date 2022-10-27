Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Oct,. 27

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Oct 27, 2022 at 08:51 AM
From NOLA.com

What speed did Rashid Shaheed hit on his big TD catch? Here's what the advanced stats say

Saints say Andy Dalton will be the starting QB, even with a healthy Jameis Winston

Saints-Raiders: How to watch, numbers to know and storylines to follow

Rod Walker: The NFC South is in shambles. Just how bad is it for the Saints' division?

4 key players did not participate in the Saints' 1st practice for the Raiders game

Rod Walker: Time will tell if Dennis Allen made right call between Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston

Derry’s Week 8 NFL Picks: Trying to understand Saints-Raiders line; Patriots own Jets

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Saints vs Cardinals Week 7 2022: Best of Fans

Fantasy Keys to the Crown: 2022 NFL Week 8

Vic Tafur on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | October 26, 2022

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Raiders | 2022 NFL Week 8

Saints Gameday Guide 2022: Week 8 vs. Raiders

Saints vs. Raiders Week 8 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Coach Dennis Allen says Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Alvin Kamara talks Andy Dalton, Saints swag 10/26/22

Dennis Allen Conference Call | 2022 NFL Week 8 | October 26, 2022

Paulson Adebo focused on finishing 10/26/22

Chris Olave on Saints' offense, Andy Dalton 10/26/22

Saints Practice Report for Wednesday, Oct. 26

Saints senior writer John DeShazier on battle with cancer

