Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Oct. 24

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Oct 24, 2019 at 09:08 AM

From NOLA.com
Kliff Kingsbury reflects on his time in New Orleans, shares Katrina evacuation story
Drew Brees on possible return vs. Cardinals, raiding Nerf balls for rehab: 'It's been difficult'
Johnson: Saints season might've ended on a Drew Brees thumb -- but it was just beginning

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Drew Brees aiming to return to lineup Sunday against Arizona Cardinals
New Orleans Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2019 Week 8 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Saints Coach of the Week: Stephen Meyers from Belle Chasse High School
Transcript: Coach Sean Payton weekly conference call - October 23, 2019
Transcript: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater media availability - October 23, 2019
Transcript: Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Conference Call - Wednesday, October 23, 2019

From NFL.com
Drew Brees eyeing return this week: 'That's the plan'

Best of Saints Defense: Week 7 at Chicago Bears

See the best photos from the New Orleans Saints defense in their Week 7 game against the Bears.

2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
1 / 20

2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints 36- Bears 25 (W) 6-1
2 / 20

Saints 36- Bears 25 (W) 6-1

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Saints 36- Bears 25 (W) 6-1 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
3 / 20

Saints 36- Bears 25 (W) 6-1

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Saints 36- Bears 25 (W) 6-1 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
4 / 20

Saints 36- Bears 25 (W) 6-1

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Saints 36- Bears 25 (W) 6-1 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
5 / 20

Saints 36- Bears 25 (W) 6-1

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
6 / 20

2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
7 / 20

2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints 36- Bears 25 (W) 6-1 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
8 / 20

Saints 36- Bears 25 (W) 6-1

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Saints 36- Bears 25 (W) 6-1 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
9 / 20

Saints 36- Bears 25 (W) 6-1

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Saints 36- Bears 25 (W) 6-1 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
10 / 20

Saints 36- Bears 25 (W) 6-1

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
11 / 20

2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
12 / 20

2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
13 / 20

2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
14 / 20

2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
15 / 20

2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints 36- Bears 25 (W) 6-1 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
16 / 20

Saints 36- Bears 25 (W) 6-1

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
17 / 20

2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints 36- Bears 25 (W) 6-1 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
18 / 20

Saints 36- Bears 25 (W) 6-1

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Saints 36- Bears 25 (W) 6-1 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
19 / 20

Saints 36- Bears 25 (W) 6-1

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Saints 36- Bears 25 (W) 6-1 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
20 / 20

Saints 36- Bears 25 (W) 6-1

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

