Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Oct. 1

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Oct 01, 2020 at 08:58 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
The Saints pass rush has stalled out after its roaring start. 'It's on us to speed up'
'Use your voice to vote:' Saints' Cameron Jordan tackles voter registration with NFL Votes initiative
Malcolm Jenkins launches initiative to feed 504 families a month through end of 2020
Drew Brees isn't lying: Saints ran 'shot plays' vs. Packers. Here's what happened
Why Saints' Malcolm Jenkins stays in the tunnel for the national anthem
Sean Payton says Saints 'looked like a high school team' defending these types of plays vs. Packers

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Receiver Michael Thomas, critical offensive weapon for New Orleans Saints, returns to practice
New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton knows what to expect and how Saints can counter
Malcolm Jenkins Foundation holds event to help combat food insecurity in New Orleans
Saints Week 4 Interviews: Drew Brees talks Saints offensive talent, Week 4 game plan
Saints Week 4 Interviews: Alvin Kamara on Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Lions defense
Saints Week 4 Interviews: Malcolm Jenkins on his community efforts in Louisiana, Week 4 prep
Saints Conference Call: Sean Payton
Lance Moore on the New Orleans Saints podcast
Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 4 at Detroit Lions

Best of Week 3 2020 Photos: Saints Defense

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 3 match up against the Green Bay Packers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

New Orleans Saints
