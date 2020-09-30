Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 4 at Detroit Lions

Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for their Week 4 game against the Detroit Lions.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Ankle
|DNP
|TE
|Jared Cook
|Groin
|DNP
|CB
|Janoris Jenkins
|Illness
|DNP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Elbow
|LP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Hamstring
|LP
|DT
|David Onyemata
|Calf
|LP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle
|LP
|LB
|Chase Hansen
|Hip
|LP
DETROIT LIONS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|CB
|Desmond Trufant
|Hamstring
|LP
|TE
|Hunter Bryant
|Hamstring
|LP
|DL
|Da'Shawn Hand
|Chest
|LP
|S
|C.J. Moore
|Calf
|DNP