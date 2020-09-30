Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Injury Report

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 4 at Detroit Lions

Eight New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report

Sep 30, 2020 at 03:36 PM
New Orleans Saints
Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for their Week 4 game against the Detroit Lions.

Position Name Injury Wednesday
G Andrus Peat Ankle DNP
TE Jared Cook Groin DNP
CB Janoris Jenkins Illness DNP
DE Marcus Davenport Elbow LP
CB Marshon Lattimore Hamstring LP
DT David Onyemata Calf LP
WR Michael Thomas Ankle LP
LB Chase Hansen Hip LP

Position Name Injury Wednesday
CB Desmond Trufant Hamstring LP
TE Hunter Bryant Hamstring LP
DL Da'Shawn Hand Chest LP
S C.J. Moore Calf DNP

