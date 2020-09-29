Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Virtual 5K presented by Community Coffee open for registration

Saints fans invited to celebrate Salute to Service month by participating in the New Orleans Saints Virtual Run presented by Community Coffee

Sep 29, 2020
The New Orleans Saints and Easy Day Sports announced today that this year's Saints 5K will be virtual due to local and state CDC guidelines surrounding Covid-19. Online registration for the 2020 Saints Virtual 5K presented by Community Coffee is now open at visit https://saints5k.com/. The ninth annual Saints 5K (3.1 miles) race will begin Monday, November 2 and end on Sunday, November 22 during the NFL's Salute to Service game when the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Virtual runners will have the chance to finish the 3.1 miles wherever they choose within the three week period. Once completed, runners will submit their times and see their results posted with other runners who have finished the race.

The beneficiary of the Saints virtual 5K presented by Community Coffee will be Bastion. Bastion, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, supports returning warriors and families through their transition from military service and beyond by providing a healing environment within an intentionally designed neighborhood.

"We are transitioning this year's Saints 5K to a virtual event where fans can participate from anywhere in the world and remain safe during these unprecedented times due to Covid-19," said Saints President Dennis Lauscha. "We are proud to team up with Community Coffee for the first ever Saints Virtual 5K and to give our fans a safe outlet to exercise, stay healthy and showcase their Saints passion while also giving back to organizations that help our veterans."

The half mile Kids Fun Run presented by Raising Cane's is an untimed fun run welcoming kids of all ages and encouraging them to make a positive choice to get moving and have an active lifestyle. Each participant will receive a t-shirt, medal, bib and Raising Cane's Achievement award giving them a free kid's meal at a participating Raising Cane's.

"We are thrilled to sponsor this year's Saints Virtual 5K," said Community Coffee Company President and CEO David Belanger. "Not only is this a fun way for fans to exercise, it also supports Bastion's extraordinary efforts in helping military veterans and their families."

"We are incredibly grateful to the Saints, Community Coffee, and everyone who will participate in the Saints Virtual 5K," said Bastion Executive Director and veteran Dylan Tête. "It's been a challenging year, but our warriors and families understand that when we stick together and practice Community, we can heal more optimally. The funds raised here will help us build our future Wellness Center and continue our mission to help returning warriors make a successful transition from military to civilian life."

New to the race this year is the three tiers of options for runners. Pricing options can be found by visiting the following link: https://saints5k.com/register/

Finishers Tier
Runners will receive an official Race Bib and medal.

Runners Tier
Runners will receive an official Race Bib, Saints 5K t-shirt and medal.

VIP Tier
Runners will receive an official Race Bib, Saints 5K t-shirt, a medal, a facemask presented by Ochsner and a Community Coffee mug.

"The Saints 5K running event is an annual tradition like no other. While we've made some adjustments by going virtual this season, we are confident that the event will be larger than ever while helping fans stay fit and motivated. As a Navy Veteran, the run has additional meaning this year as it will be held in conjunction with the NFL's Salute to Service initiative," said Jamie Monroe, Race Director.

To register for the 2020 Saints Virtual 5K or for more information visit https://saints5k.com/.

About Easy Day Sports
Easy Day Sports is a boutique event production agency whose emphasis is creating memorable life experiences through premier, professionally managed endurance sports events. The company's name is deeply inspired by the Navy SEAL motto "The only easy day was yesterday." This is embodied through superior event production and a tireless commitment to excellence. Contact information for Easy Day Sports can be found at easydaysports.com.

