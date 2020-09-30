Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton knows what to expect and how Saints can counter

'We've got to have much better eyes relative to what we're doing'

Sep 30, 2020 at 10:17 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

CP-SeanPayton-2560x1440-092820

Bashful, New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton was not.

Payton was direct Wednesday in his assessment of how the Saints defended Green Bay's bootleg in Sunday's 37-30 loss to the Packers in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and in his expectation of whether the Saints will see more of that play coming from future opponents.

"It'll continue to be on the rise if we continue to defend it the way we have," he said. "We've got to have better eyes. We've got to have much better eyes relative to what we're doing.

"Honestly, we looked like a high school team defending the bootleg the other night, and that was kind of embarrassing. That's got to get corrected."

Entering Sunday's noon game against Detroit at Ford Field, the Saints (1-2) have lost two straight for the first time since opening the 2017 season 0-2. And while Payton said the Saints obviously are giving due diligence to the Lions (1-2), the in-house corrections are just as important.

"We're focused entirely on their defense, offense and the kicking game," he said. "But we're just as importantly focused on ourselves and correcting the stuff that we need cleaned up.

"We've got to play better. We've got to be better in our assignment, we've got to be better with our technique."

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's Week 3 performance vs. Green Bay

'We knew it was going to be a fight'
news

Strong first half, uneven second half costs New Orleans Saints against Green Bay

Saints led 17-13 at half, Packers scored on four of first five second-half possessions
news

Craig Robertson works to fuel his New Orleans Saints teammates

'He's Craig The Juice Man for a reason'
news

New Orleans Saints defense prepares for potent Green Bay offense

Saints defense has six sacks, three turnovers in first two games
news

New Orleans Saints looking to find offensive rhythm entering Sunday night game

'There definitely is that element of just getting everybody on the same page, everybody in sync'
news

New Orleans Saints defensive success on third down must improve

'We didn't do a lot of good things'
news

New Orleans Saints special teams units pick up where they left off

Blocked FG attempt, fumble recovery highlight production in season opener
news

New Orleans Saints prepared to forge ahead if Michael Thomas cannot play

'Everybody takes pride in knowing what to do in case somebody goes down'
news

Latavius Murray always prepared for when New Orleans Saints need punishing ground game

'It's a test of which team is more physical and obviously, you want to be on the winning side of that'
news

Linebacker Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints agree to three-year contract extension

'I just wanted to be here'
news

New Orleans Saints offense has the superior resume, if not the hype, entering regular-season opener

'We know we have to stay ahead of the curve'

Advertising