Malcolm Jenkins Foundation holds event to help combat food insecurity in New Orleans

In light of Hunger Action Month, New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins and the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation launched its latest initiative, "Get Ready Fest – Feeding the 504" in collaboration with the Winn-Dixie Gives Foundation, Second Harvest of South Louisiana, and the Broadmoor Improvement Association Food Pantry. Tuesday, the foundation started its initiative in New Orleans by hosting an event that provided more than 25,000 pounds of food to 557 families.

"We've done things around food almost every year," Jenkins said during his post-practice media availability on Wednesday, Sept. 30. "We call it our 'Get Ready Fest' and this year it's just a huge emphasis. Oftentimes, a lot of people are dealing with issues being able to get those resources directly to them. And bringing it to them oftentimes helps. Sometimes people have trouble getting access to some of the resources that are out there, and that is especially significant and important at this time when people are dealing with unemployment - dealing with the stresses of Covid-19. Getting those resources directly to them is a huge help."

The hunger relief partnership is helping the New Orleans community by feeding families through the end of 2020 and bring awareness to food insecurity. Support from the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation and Winn-Dixie will allow the Broadmoor Food Pantry to double the number of families it serves on a monthly basis in the 504 area code, who are living in poverty-stricken conditions.

"Far too many children go to bed hungry, and the impact of Covid-19 has been devastating for families," Jenkins said. "As unemployment reached record highs, extreme poverty leads to poor nutrition. The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation is proud to partner with leading non-profit organizations who are dedicating their time and resources to support our most vulnerable children, but we need the public's support. Please consider donating to the the Broadmoor Food Pantry and/or Second Harvest."

Jenkins mentioned that due to the pandemic, his foundation has faced challenges while working to see "Get Ready Fest" come to fruition.

"There's a lot more logistically that you have to work out," Jenkins said. "But that's why you have teams, and I think that the foundation and all of the volunteers have done a great job of facilitating this initiative to be able to get these resources to the families in need. Because while it is tougher to connect and do these things logistically, the need is even more than it has been before. So it's an important part."

With the pandemic, hurricane season, and one-in-four Louisiana children experiencing food insecurity, the foundation and its partners are committed to feeding at least 504 families per month in similar fashion to Tuesday's event, reflective of the New Orleans area and its 504 area code.